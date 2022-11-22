SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 7.3% Higher This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $49.66 million and $2.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,166.97 or 1.00001343 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010800 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00042752 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00021324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00229447 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,575,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,871,163 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04246018 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,471,725.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.