Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.89) to £118 ($139.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($147.81) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($82.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($115.88) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £110.14 ($130.23).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £110.70 ($130.90) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,155.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($95.66) and a 12 month high of £115.40 ($136.46).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

