Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.5152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

