Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s current price.

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,324,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,865,000 after purchasing an additional 285,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after buying an additional 765,801 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after buying an additional 476,320 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

