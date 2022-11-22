Scotiabank Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price to C$37.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.40.

LB traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$33.11. 99,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,435. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.24. The firm had revenue of C$259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$265.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

