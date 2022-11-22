Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. CSFB cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.42.

CWB traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.80. 268,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$21.21 and a 1-year high of C$41.35.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7799999 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

