Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Shares Up 1.5%

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.81). 14,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 23,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.80).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Scotgold Resources alerts:

Scotgold Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.40.

Scotgold Resources Company Profile

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.