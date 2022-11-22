Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lowered by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.