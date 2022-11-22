Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NYSE IOT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,054. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,107.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 390,017 shares of company stock worth $4,562,386.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter worth $51,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

