Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.17% of Saia worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,691.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 98,178 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Saia by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,514,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $245.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SAIA stock opened at $234.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $361.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

