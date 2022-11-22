Safe (SAFE) Trading 69.6% Higher This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Safe has a market capitalization of $171.45 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.23 or 0.00051961 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 69.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00236821 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00116927 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00057727 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.08622771 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

