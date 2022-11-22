Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 130.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 375,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after purchasing an additional 149,781 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 682.9% in the first quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 164,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RHP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.44. 5,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,084. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

