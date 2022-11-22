Rune Price Reaches $1.20 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 70.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. Rune has a total market capitalization of $23,590.90 and $83.57 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00007573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.23104258 USD and is down -4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

