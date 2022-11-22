Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs Sells 120,000 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $5,079,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,633,618.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.92. 2,286,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,998. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,034 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,384,000 after purchasing an additional 449,094 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

