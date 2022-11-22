Round Dollar (RD) Price Tops $13.64 on Exchanges

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for about $13.64 or 0.00084542 BTC on exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $69,593.69 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

