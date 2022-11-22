Roger Adsett Sells 11,855 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Insmed Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. 1,064,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,542. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 42.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

