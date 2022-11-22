Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 555 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

