Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 111 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.6 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $600.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.43 and its 200 day moving average is $517.45.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

