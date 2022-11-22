Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $283,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $89.26.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

