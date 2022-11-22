River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,283 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in General Motors by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 103,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. 25,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,394,382. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

