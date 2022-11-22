River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Upland Software worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPLD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 43.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 5.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 33,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 118.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $25,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of UPLD stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

