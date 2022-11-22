River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,091,000 after acquiring an additional 247,522 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Xometry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 245.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Xometry by 43.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,728,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after acquiring an additional 523,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Xometry by 54.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,392,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after acquiring an additional 491,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $281,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 895,286 shares in the company, valued at $42,006,819.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $1,167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,317.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 895,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,006,819.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,140 shares of company stock worth $9,336,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Down 2.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XMTR traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,875. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of -0.14. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.