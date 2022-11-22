River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,523 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,236. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. CBRE Group lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

