River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DRI. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,665. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

