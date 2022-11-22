River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,425. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.73 and its 200-day moving average is $194.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

