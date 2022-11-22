River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 42,504 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,504 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hello Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the second quarter worth $888,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

MOMO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. 22,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,456. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hello Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $791.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

