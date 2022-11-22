River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Vimeo worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,798,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 877,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 720,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 519,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,137,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 439,222 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Vimeo Stock Performance

About Vimeo

VMEO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $665.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

