Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of PACCAR worth $54,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

PCAR stock opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

