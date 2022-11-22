Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 842,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $53,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

Shares of PEG opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

