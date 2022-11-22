Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Tyson Foods worth $51,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Campion Asset Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

