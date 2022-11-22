Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target Raised to €240.00 at Berenberg Bank

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €220.00 ($224.49) to €240.00 ($244.90) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RNMBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($244.90) to €265.00 ($270.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.33.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RNMBY traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

