RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE RH opened at $263.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $658.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,355 shares of company stock worth $3,883,187. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

