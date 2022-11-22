Reviewing Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nemaura Medical and Arch Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nemaura Medical presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.09%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -3,060.48% -71.26% Arch Therapeutics -35,372.46% N/A -223.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Arch Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 94.97 -$13.89 million ($0.64) -3.08 Arch Therapeutics $10,000.00 1,118.24 -$6.24 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nemaura Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Arch Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

