Reviewing Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deswell Industries and American Rebel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deswell Industries $85.49 million 0.59 $8.23 million N/A N/A American Rebel $990,000.00 1.25 -$6.10 million N/A N/A

Deswell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Deswell Industries and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

American Rebel has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 538.57%. Given American Rebel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Deswell Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Deswell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of American Rebel shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Deswell Industries and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A American Rebel -160.19% -191.87% -116.93%

Summary

Deswell Industries beats American Rebel on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deswell Industries

(Get Rating)

Deswell Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components. The Electronic Products Assembling segment produces equipment used in sports stadiums, concert halls, recording studios, and radio and television stations. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Macao, China.

About American Rebel

(Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.