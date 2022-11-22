Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Holdings Decreased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGP. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 47.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after buying an additional 418,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 153.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 130,737 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $1,553,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Resources Connection by 15.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $360,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at $647,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $360,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at $647,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maltzan Marco Von acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resources Connection Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,367. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGP. Bank of America raised Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.