Request (REQ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.57 Million

Request (REQ) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, Request has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0842 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $84.15 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,858.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010864 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006223 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00021391 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00230729 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08181139 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,895,380.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.