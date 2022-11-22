RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.33.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $183.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.73. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $187.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,664,000 after purchasing an additional 352,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,437,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after acquiring an additional 941,897 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

