Remsense Technologies Limited (ASX:REM) Insider Christopher Sutherland Buys 187,500 Shares

Remsense Technologies Limited (ASX:REM – Get Rating) insider Christopher Sutherland bought 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,867.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

RemSense Technologies Limited operates in engineering and innovation, data capture and insights, and virtual plant businesses in Australia and internationally. The company offers a range of services, such as photogrammetry/surveying, inspection of assets, and environmental and rehabilitation. It also provides 3D modelling and visualization of complex assets; survey and mapping; aerial based gas detection; tethered operation; terrestrial based scanning; thermal and multispectral imaging; and photography and video services.

