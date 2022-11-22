Relay Token (RELAY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $300.76 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Relay Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.52 or 0.08309365 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00462943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.81 or 0.28404443 BTC.

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

