Rehan Jaffer Buys 50,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,406,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rehan Jaffer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 18th, Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00.
Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 1.0 %
Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 1,881,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,296. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.
About Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.