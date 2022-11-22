Rehan Jaffer Buys 50,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,406,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, November 18th, Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 1,881,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,296. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $77,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

