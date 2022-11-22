Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 94.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 40.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 52,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.82. 5,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

