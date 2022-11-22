Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 6,750 ($79.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($85.14) to GBX 7,600 ($89.87) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($96.96) to GBX 7,050 ($83.36) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($105.24) to GBX 8,200 ($96.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,516.67 ($88.88).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,900 ($69.76) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,400 ($63.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,824 ($80.69). The company has a market capitalization of £42.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,388.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,939.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,209.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

In related news, insider Mehmood Khan bought 239 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,092 ($72.04) per share, for a total transaction of £14,559.88 ($17,216.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

