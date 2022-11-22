Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM):

11/17/2022 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/11/2022 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $38.00.

10/12/2022 – Sprouts Farmers Market is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. 1,192,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,671. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

