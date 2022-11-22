Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Digi International (DGII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII):

11/16/2022 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $50.00.

11/16/2022 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum to $48.00.

11/11/2022 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00.

10/12/2022 – Digi International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Digi International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,133. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $43.36.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Digi International by 127.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 227,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Digi International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Digi International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Digi International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $3,321,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.