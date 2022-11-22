Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

The business also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Realty Income by 21.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 46.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 10.9% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

