Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.29. 21,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,093,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. FMR LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,600 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,675,000 after buying an additional 1,901,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Range Resources by 72.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Range Resources by 146.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

