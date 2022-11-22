Radio Caca (RACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.63 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $68.04 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.96 or 0.01619620 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00012351 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00036926 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000527 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.01668132 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

