R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after buying an additional 607,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after acquiring an additional 607,902 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 158.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,466,749 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,769,000 after purchasing an additional 360,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.