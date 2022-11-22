R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.
R1 RCM Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RCM opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after buying an additional 607,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after acquiring an additional 607,902 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 158.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,466,749 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,769,000 after purchasing an additional 360,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
