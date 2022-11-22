Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading Up 13%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) rose 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 237,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,940,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRTEA. StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Trading Up 13.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $833.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.