QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $99.47 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, QUASA has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $99.47 million and approximately $141,521.22 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00129325 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $144,254.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

